Reik, Ozuna & Wisin Win Song of the Year at 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro

Reik, Ozuna and Wisin took home the first award of the night at the 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards.

The trio, along with the reggaetoneros, won Song of the Year for their collaboration "Me Niego." Jesús Navarro, Julio Ramírez Eguía and Gilberto “Bibi” Marin Espinoza from Reik, and Ozuna took the stage to accept the award.

Navarro thanked their devoted fans for their support, as well as Ozuna and Wisin. The Puerto Rican rapper also thanked people for loving their song and expressed how proud he was to represent his home country.

The artists beat out “Hoy Tengo Tiempo” by Carlos Vives, “Mitad y Mitad” by Calibre 50 and “X” by Nicky Jam and J Balvin.

"Me Niego" ranked No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart, topped the charts on all digital platforms and recently received the Diamond certification in the U.S.

ET spoke with Reik last year, where they explained how they decided to dip their toes into the urban music scene.

“We made it a point to be there for the whole process, to find the right songs, the right lyrics, things that we can perform that we can really defend,” Navarro explained, adding that sometimes you hear pop acts trying to get into the urban world and it “sounds off.” “We want to do urbano. We want to try new things and do everything that is out there, but we can’t lose ourselves in the process because then people won’t connect with it. I’m very appreciative that the reaction for the work that we’ve done was so huge. Honestly, to my memory, I’ve never worked more consciously than I am now. So it’s very motivating that things are happening like this.”

For more of ET's Premio Lo Nuestro coverage, watch below.

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS, ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

RELATED CONTENT:

Marc Anthony Shows Off His Moves While Premiering New Single 'Tu Vida En La Mía' at Premio Lo Nuestro 2019

Anitta Reflects on International Success Ahead of Premio Lo Nuestro: 'I Thought It Was Impossible' (Exclusive)

Thalia on Supporting Female Singers In Latin Music, Teases Premio Lo Nuestro Performance (Exclusive)