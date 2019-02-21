Farruko's got a lot of respect for Daddy Yankee.

The legendary artist will be honored with Premio Lo Nuestro a la Trayectoria (the Lifetime Achievement Award) at the 31st annual awards show in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, and Farruko can't think of anyone who deserves it more.

"Daddy's a big teacher. He's a master, he's an icon in Latin music, and yo, he's my favorite artist," he raved to ET's Denny Directo ahead of the show. "Yeah, he's my homie!"

Farruko, who is nominated with Daddy Yankee for Remix of the Year for their song, “Inolvidable (Remix)” alongside Akon and Sean Paul, said seeing the success of the song is amazing. "It's huge! Sean Paul is my bro," he expressed.

"I'm ready [for the show]," Farruko said, joking about the "swagger" that comes with matching the event's fuchsia carpet. "Pink is the color!"

"I'm performing with Pedro Capó, my new single, 'Calma,'" he continued. "This song is really, really badass."

Farruko will also be taking the stage with Anitta, Pepe Aguilar, Prince Royce and Sergio George. "En uno menaje, [we're performing a tribute to salsa]," he shared. "[I also have] my new single, 'Nadie,' y I'm ready, bro."

The Puerto Rican artist has a lot to celebrate, with his new album, Gangalee, also coming soon. "I'm working on my new album, only reggaeton and dancing," Farruko teased.

