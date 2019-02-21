2019 Premio Lo Nuestro: Complete List of Winners
And the winners are...
The hottest acts in Latin music -- from genres like pop, rock, urban and regional -- did not leave empty handed at the 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro, which took place at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Thursday night.
This year's ceremony, hosted by Mexican-American TV presenter Alejandra Espinoza, Mexican singer and actress Maite Perroni and singer Victor Manuelle, featured even more nominees vying for the show's top awards. Natti Natasha leads the artists with 15 nominations. She's followed by J Balvin and Bad Bunny with 12 nods each, Ozuna with 10 and Nicky Jam with eight.
See the full list of winner below. ET will be updating the list throughout the night.
GENERAL CATEGORY
Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year
Carlos Vives
Christian Nodal
J Balvin
Maluma
Crossover Collaboration of the Year
“Calypso” - Luis Fonsi, Stefflon Don
“Esta Rico” - Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, Will Smith
“I Like It” - Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin
“Mia” - Bad Bunny, Drake
“Taki Taki” - DJ Snake, Cardi B, Ozuna, Selena Gomez
Revelation Artist of the Year
Anitta
Anuel AA
Casper Magico
Hansen Flores
Manuel Turizo
Nio Garcia
Raymix
Tini
T3r Elemento
Virlan Garcia
Single of the Year
“Quien Sabe” - Natti Natasha
“Me Niego” - Reik, Ozuna, Wisin
“Mitad y Mitad” - Calibre 50
“X” - Nicky Jam, J Balvin
Remix of the Year
“Dura (Remix)” - Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha
“El Baño (Remix)” - Enrique Iglesias, Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha
“Inolvidable (Remix)” - Farruko, Daddy Yankee, Akon, Sean Paul
“Mi Mala (Remix)” - Mau & Ricky, Karol G, Becky G, Leslie Grace, Lali
“Te Bote (Remix)” - Nio Garcia, Casper Magico, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Darell
Video of the Year
“1,2,3” - Sofia Reyes, Jason Derulo, De La Ghetto
“Celoso” - Lele Pons
“El Prestamo” - Maluma
“La Vida Sin Ti” - Piso 21
“Malamente” - Rosalia
“Mi Cama (Remix)” - Karok G, J Balvin, Nicky Jam
“Seremos” - El Bebeto
“Sexo” - Residente, Dillon Francis, Ile
“Tu Refugio” - Pablo Alboran
“Ya No Tiene Novio” - Sebastian Yatra, Mau & Ricky
Collaboration of the Year
“Fino Pero Sordo” - Julion Alvarez, Hansen Flores
“Justicia” - Silvestre Dangond, Natti Natasha
“Me Niego” - Reik, Ozuna, Wisin
“X” - Nicky Jam, J Balvin
Tour of the Year
Aura Tour - Ozuna
El Dorado Tour - Shakira
F.A.M.E. World Tour - Maluma
Golden Tour - Romeo Santos
La Nueva Religion Tour - Bad Bunny
Legacy Tour - Marc Anthony
Mexico por Siempre Tour - Luis Miguel
Rompiendo Fronteras Tour - Alejandro Fernandez, Los Tigres del Norte
Versus World Tour - Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzman
Vibras Tour - J Balvin
Replay Song of the Year
“Amores Extraños” - Laura Pausini
“Cachito” - Mana
“El Ultimo Adios” - Paulina Rubio
“Por Amarte” - Enrique Iglesias
“Volverte a Amar” - Alejandra Guzman
Song of the Year
“Hoy Tengo Tiempo” - Carlos Vives
“Me Niego” - Reik, Ozuna, Wisin -- WINNER
“Mitad y Mitad” - Calibre 50
“X” - Nicky Jam, J Balvin
Social Artist of the Year
Anitta
CNCO
J Balvin
Jennifer Lopez
Maluma
REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORY
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
Christian Nodal
Gerardo Ortiz
Joss Favela
Luis Coronel
Raymix
Song of the Year - Regional Mexican
“Mitad y Mitad” - Calibre 50
“Oye Mujer” - Raymix
“Privilegio” - Banda Rancho Viejo
“Que Bonito Es Querer” - Ulices Chaidez
“Tu Postura” - Banda MS
Sierreño Artist of the Year
Crecer German
Lenin Ramirez
T3R Elemento
Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes
Virlan Garcia
Regional Mexican Grouo/Duo of the Year
Banda Carnaval
Banda Rancho Viejo
Banda MS
Calibre 50
Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes
Banda Song of the Year
“Calidad y Cantidad” - La Arrolladora Banda el Limon de Rene Camacho
“En Peligro de Extincion” - La Adictiva Banda San Jose de Mesillas
“Privilegio” - Banda Rancho Viejo
“Segunda Opcion” - Banda Carnaval
“Tu Postura” - Banda MS
Norteño Song of the Year
“Al Que A Ti Te Gusta” - Voz De Mando
“Cuidare” - Intocable
“El Aroma de Tu Piel” - Gerardo Ortiz
“Fino Pero Sordo” - Julion Alvarez, Hansen Flores
“Mitad y Mitad” - Calibre 50
URBAN CATEGORY
Urban Song of the Year
“Dura (Remix)” - Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha
“El Baño (Remix)” - Enrique Iglesias, Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha
“Sin Pijama” - Becky G, Natti Natasha
“Unica” - Ozuna
“X” - Nicky Jam, J Balvin
Male Urban Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Female Urban Artist of the Year
Anitta
Becky G
Cardi B
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Urban Collaboration of the Year
“Dura (Remix)” - Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha
“El Baño (Remix)” - Enrique Iglesias, Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha
“Machika” - J Balvin, Anitta, Jeon
“Unica” - Ozuna
“X” - Nicky Jam, J Balvin
TROPICAL CATEGORY
Song of the Year - Tropical
“Hoy Tengo Tiempo” - Carlos Vives
“Justicia” - Silvestre Dangond, Natti Natasha
“Mira” - Jerry Rivera, Yandel
“Quien Sabe” - Natti Natasha -- WINNER
“Quiero Tiempo” - Victor Manuelle, Juan Luis Guerra
Tropical Collaboration of the Year
“Justicia” - Silvestre Dangond, Natti Natasha
“Mira” - Jerry Rivera, Yandel
“Quiero Tiempo” - Victor Manuelle, Juan Luis Guerra
“Un Poquito” - Diego Torres, Carlos Vives
Tropical Artist of the Year
Carlos Vives
Jerry Rivera
Juan Luis Guerra
Silvestre Dangond
Victor Manuelle
POP/ROCK CATEGORY
Pop/Rock Group or Duo of the Year
CNCO
Mau & Ricky
Piso 21
Reik
Artist of the Year - Pop/Rock
Juanes
Maluma
Ricky Martin
Shakira
Thalia
Song of the Year - Pop/Rock
“El Prestamo” - Maluma
“Fiebre” - Ricky Martin ft. Wisin & Yandel
“La Vida Sin Ti” - Piso 21
“Me Niego” - Reik, Ozuna, Wisin
“No Te Vas” - Nacho
Pop/Rock Collaboration of the Year
“Clandestino” - Shakira, Maluma
“Fiebre” - Ricky Martin, Wisin & Yandel
“Me Niego” - Reik, Ozuna, Wisin
“No Me Acuerdo” - Thalia, Natti Natasha
“Nos Fuimos Lejos” - Descemer Bueno, Enrique Iglesias, El Micha
