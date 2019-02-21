2019 Premio Lo Nuestro: Complete List of Winners

And the winners are...

The hottest acts in Latin music -- from genres like pop, rock, urban and regional -- did not leave empty handed at the 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro, which took place at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Thursday night.

This year's ceremony, hosted by Mexican-American TV presenter Alejandra Espinoza, Mexican singer and actress Maite Perroni and singer Victor Manuelle, featured even more nominees vying for the show's top awards. Natti Natasha leads the artists with 15 nominations. She's followed by J Balvin and Bad Bunny with 12 nods each, Ozuna with 10 and Nicky Jam with eight.

See the full list of winner below. ET will be updating the list throughout the night.

GENERAL CATEGORY

Premio Lo Nuestro Artist of the Year

Carlos Vives

Christian Nodal

J Balvin

Maluma

Crossover Collaboration of the Year

“Calypso” - Luis Fonsi, Stefflon Don

“Esta Rico” - Marc Anthony, Bad Bunny, Will Smith

“I Like It” - Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin

“Mia” - Bad Bunny, Drake

“Taki Taki” - DJ Snake, Cardi B, Ozuna, Selena Gomez

Revelation Artist of the Year

Anitta

Anuel AA

Casper Magico

Hansen Flores

Manuel Turizo

Nio Garcia

Raymix

Tini

T3r Elemento

Virlan Garcia

Single of the Year

“Quien Sabe” - Natti Natasha

“Me Niego” - Reik, Ozuna, Wisin

“Mitad y Mitad” - Calibre 50

“X” - Nicky Jam, J Balvin

Remix of the Year

“Dura (Remix)” - Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha

“El Baño (Remix)” - Enrique Iglesias, Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha

“Inolvidable (Remix)” - Farruko, Daddy Yankee, Akon, Sean Paul

“Mi Mala (Remix)” - Mau & Ricky, Karol G, Becky G, Leslie Grace, Lali

“Te Bote (Remix)” - Nio Garcia, Casper Magico, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Darell

Video of the Year

“1,2,3” - Sofia Reyes, Jason Derulo, De La Ghetto

“Celoso” - Lele Pons

“El Prestamo” - Maluma

“La Vida Sin Ti” - Piso 21

“Malamente” - Rosalia

“Mi Cama (Remix)” - Karok G, J Balvin, Nicky Jam

“Seremos” - El Bebeto

“Sexo” - Residente, Dillon Francis, Ile

“Tu Refugio” - Pablo Alboran

“Ya No Tiene Novio” - Sebastian Yatra, Mau & Ricky

Collaboration of the Year

“Fino Pero Sordo” - Julion Alvarez, Hansen Flores

“Justicia” - Silvestre Dangond, Natti Natasha

“Me Niego” - Reik, Ozuna, Wisin

“X” - Nicky Jam, J Balvin​

Tour of the Year

Aura Tour - Ozuna

El Dorado Tour - Shakira

F.A.M.E. World Tour - Maluma

Golden Tour - Romeo Santos

La Nueva Religion Tour - Bad Bunny

Legacy Tour - Marc Anthony

Mexico por Siempre Tour - Luis Miguel

Rompiendo Fronteras Tour - Alejandro Fernandez, Los Tigres del Norte

Versus World Tour - Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzman

Vibras Tour - J Balvin​

Replay Song of the Year

“Amores Extraños” - Laura Pausini

“Cachito” - Mana

“El Ultimo Adios” - Paulina Rubio

“Por Amarte” - Enrique Iglesias

“Volverte a Amar” - Alejandra Guzman

Song of the Year

“Hoy Tengo Tiempo” - Carlos Vives

“Me Niego” - Reik, Ozuna, Wisin -- WINNER

“Mitad y Mitad” - Calibre 50

“X” - Nicky Jam, J Balvin​

Social Artist of the Year

Anitta

CNCO

J Balvin

Jennifer Lopez

Maluma​​

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORY

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Christian Nodal

Gerardo Ortiz

Joss Favela

Luis Coronel

Raymix​

Song of the Year - Regional Mexican

“Mitad y Mitad” - Calibre 50

“Oye Mujer” - Raymix

“Privilegio” - Banda Rancho Viejo

“Que Bonito Es Querer” - Ulices Chaidez

“Tu Postura” - Banda MS

Sierreño Artist of the Year

Crecer German

Lenin Ramirez

T3R Elemento

Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes

Virlan Garcia

Regional Mexican Grouo/Duo of the Year

Banda Carnaval

Banda Rancho Viejo

Banda MS

Calibre 50

Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes

Banda Song of the Year

“Calidad y Cantidad” - La Arrolladora Banda el Limon de Rene Camacho

“En Peligro de Extincion” - La Adictiva Banda San Jose de Mesillas

“Privilegio” - Banda Rancho Viejo

“Segunda Opcion” - Banda Carnaval

“Tu Postura” - Banda MS

Norteño Song of the Year

“Al Que A Ti Te Gusta” - Voz De Mando

“Cuidare” - Intocable

“El Aroma de Tu Piel” - Gerardo Ortiz

“Fino Pero Sordo” - Julion Alvarez, Hansen Flores

“Mitad y Mitad” - Calibre 50

URBAN CATEGORY

Urban Song of the Year

“Dura (Remix)” - Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha

“El Baño (Remix)” - Enrique Iglesias, Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha

“Sin Pijama” - Becky G, Natti Natasha

“Unica” - Ozuna

“X” - Nicky Jam, J Balvin​

Male Urban Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Nicky Jam

Ozuna​

Female Urban Artist of the Year

Anitta

Becky G

Cardi B

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Urban Collaboration of the Year

“Dura (Remix)” - Daddy Yankee, Becky G, Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha

“El Baño (Remix)” - Enrique Iglesias, Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha

“Machika” - J Balvin, Anitta, Jeon

“Unica” - Ozuna

“X” - Nicky Jam, J Balvin​

TROPICAL CATEGORY

Song of the Year - Tropical

“Hoy Tengo Tiempo” - Carlos Vives

“Justicia” - Silvestre Dangond, Natti Natasha

“Mira” - Jerry Rivera, Yandel

“Quien Sabe” - Natti Natasha -- WINNER

“Quiero Tiempo” - Victor Manuelle, Juan Luis Guerra

Tropical Collaboration of the Year

“Justicia” - Silvestre Dangond, Natti Natasha

“Mira” - Jerry Rivera, Yandel

“Quiero Tiempo” - Victor Manuelle, Juan Luis Guerra

“Un Poquito” - Diego Torres, Carlos Vives​

Tropical Artist of the Year

Carlos Vives

Jerry Rivera

Juan Luis Guerra

Silvestre Dangond

Victor Manuelle

POP/ROCK CATEGORY

Pop/Rock Group or Duo of the Year

CNCO

Mau & Ricky

Piso 21

Reik​

Artist of the Year - Pop/Rock

Juanes

Maluma

Ricky Martin

Shakira

Thalia

Song of the Year - Pop/Rock

“El Prestamo” - Maluma

“Fiebre” - Ricky Martin ft. Wisin & Yandel

“La Vida Sin Ti” - Piso 21

“Me Niego” - Reik, Ozuna, Wisin

“No Te Vas” - Nacho

Pop/Rock Collaboration of the Year

“Clandestino” - Shakira, Maluma

“Fiebre” - Ricky Martin, Wisin & Yandel

“Me Niego” - Reik, Ozuna, Wisin

“No Me Acuerdo” - Thalia, Natti Natasha

“Nos Fuimos Lejos” - Descemer Bueno, Enrique Iglesias, El Micha

Get more Latinx news on ET MÁS , ETonline's new section featuring the latest celeb, film, TV, music and style news.

RELATED CONTENT: