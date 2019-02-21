Marc Anthony may have just made a Latin music star out of Will Smith.

ET's Denny Directo caught up with the legendary singer backstage at 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro in Miami, after he had just opened the show with the premiere of his new single, "Tu Vida En La Mía." He's nominated at the show, however, for his collaboration with Smith and Bad Bunny, "Está Rico," and joked that if he's not careful, the actor will soon "take over the Latin industry."

"Dude, he's going to take all our jobs!" Anthony said with a laugh. "Leave it to Will to take over the Latin industry!"

In all honesty, the salsa singer couldn't be more proud to have worked with his friend, Smith. "There's so much for us to see together. It's just the beginning. I'm proud that he was recognized," he expressed. "We just had fun all the way... this is just a blessing. It's a byproduct of when you do good work for the right reasons."

Anthony has been in the Latin music industry for three decades, but this year marks the 20-year anniversary of his first English-language solo album, Marc Anthony, which truly made him an international star.

"20th anniversary?" he asked, shocked by how much time had passed. "You just enlightened me!"

With all his wisdom, Anthony -- who said he still gets the feeling of being a "proud dad" after debuting his new single, "Tu Vida En La Mía" -- had a few words of advice for those hoping to follow in his footsteps.

"What I would say is: We take on this responsibility, and I would say just be responsible. Fulfill your commitments, [have] respect and you'll be here for a while," he shared. "[Enjoying the fruits of your labor] is a given. But as far as advice is concerned, these days, there's all kinds of ways for these kids to get attention. What I would say is just be responsible. Know that you're taking on a commitment to represent your people. You need to respect it and just have fun."

"Never, never, never stop feeling that you're lucky. And just honor that. Honor people's commitment to you, as well," he added.

