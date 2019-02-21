Ozuna Wins Urban Male of the Year at 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro

It was a big night for Ozuna!

The reggaetonero took home the Urban Male of the Year trophy at the 2019 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, on Thursday night.

Taking the stage, the artist -- dressed in silver pants and a white shimmering tank and sunglasses -- began by thanking God and his fans.

"Like I said before, thank you to God Almighty, without him nothing would be possible," he began, expressing that he would celebrate this win with his family and wife, whom he thanked for being by his side throughout his career. "Thank you everyone who I have collaborated with, and for those letting me represent Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic."

He concluded his speech by dedicating his award to Venezuela and touching on the turmoil in the country. "Venezuela will be free."

Ozuna beat out Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Nicky Jam and Ozuna. It was a tough category as each artist has had an incredible year, crossing over into the general market and gaining even more international success. Earlier in the ceremony he also won Song of the Year for "Me Niego," his collaboration with Reik and Wisin.

