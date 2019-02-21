Natti Natasha hopes her incredible 15 nominations at Premio Lo Nuestro are an inspiration to women everywhere.

ET's Denny Directo and Grecia Lopez spoke with the "Criminal" singer at the 31st Annual Premio Lo Nuestro awards at Miami's American Airlines Arena on Thursday, where she opened up about taking the event by storm.

"Not yet," she said of whether her many nominations have sunk in. "I know I'm going to perform and everything."

Natasha will be performing three songs at the awards show -- “Justicia” with Silvestre Dangond, “No Me Acuerdo” with Thalia and Lali, and her single “Pa Mala Yo." Of her upcoming performance with Thalia and Lali, the 32-year-old singer said it's all about "empowerment."

"There's a lot going on and it's a lot of fun," she teased. "It was amazing, because I’m always looking up to [Thalia], and for her to just be so humble and actually want to, at the same time, want to give us advice, and everything, it was amazing."

"I would do it a million times more. She's great and a lot of fun," she added. "[We have] very good chemistry, which is very important."

As for the many female artists taking over Premio Lo Nuestro -- and the Latin music industry -- Natasha said she couldn't be more proud to be a part of the movement.

"It’s crazy, because you can only dream for it, and being a representation of women out there, it’s a very big responsibility… but definitely I've lived for this for forever and I feel like... you have it in you. All girls have it in them."

