It's hard to imagine meeting Beyonce and having her fan out over you -- but that's exactly what happened to Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke at a Oscars party earlier this year.

The actress has previously opened up about her encounter with Queen Bey at the Chateau Mormont, telling Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month that she "messed it up," but in an interview with the New Yorker posted after the GoT series finale on Sunday, Clarke was able to get more candid about what exactly went down between Queen Bey and the Dragon Queen that she found so mortifying.

“I see this vision, this angel, this incredible woman float towards me,” she recalled. “I can’t quite control myself. And Beyoncé says to me, ‘Oh, my goodness, it’s so wonderful to meet you. I think you’re brilliant.’ I just couldn’t handle it! I was on the verge of tears. I could see myself reflected in her eyes. I could see her go, ‘Oh, no. I misjudged this. This girl is crazy and I’m not going to have a real conversation with another celebrity. I’m having a conversation with a crazed fan who’s looking at me like a rabbit in the headlights.’ Which is exactly what I was. I said, ‘I’ve seen you live in concert and I think you’re amazing and wonderful! Wonderful!’"

Clarke's biggest fear, as it turns out, was how Beyonce would feel about her after the final episodes of Game of Thrones' last season, which saw her character, Daenerys Targaryen, overcome by grief and ambition, burning King's Landing -- and its thousands of innocent civilians -- to the ground.

"All I wanted to scream was ‘Please, please still like me even though my character turns into a mass-killing dictator! Please still think that I’m representing women in a really fabulous way,'" she continued. "I was just, like, Oh, my God, my absolute idol in life is saying that she likes me, and I know for a fact that by the end of this season she’s going to hate me."

The actress also opened up about coming to terms with the change in her character -- and her ultimate fate at the hands of her lover-turned-murderer Jon Snow -- after seeing her as a heroic figure for the show's first seven seasons.

"Every time I was faced with Daenerys having to do something pretty cold, like a mass killing, it was always with this thought that she’s headed toward her destiny. She’s gone too far to turn back now," she explained. "So then she finally falls in love with someone who is her age, someone appropriate, who seems to love her back, who seems to be a good guy... And then it seems almost too good to be true. Even when she finally gets to relax for the first time, she’s thinking, My God, I can have it all. I can have my love. I can have my career. I can have the prospect of a family. I can have it all. . . . But no! I f***ing can’t."

"She encounters the dark side of that. She’s not wanted. She’s not loved completely there. And so she gives herself to Jon [Snow] entirely, and she gives him many, many choices, many options to see clearly with open eyes. And she’s asking him, 'If you wanted to be with me, then let me fulfill this... I know I can be a good leader, so let’s do this together. Let’s do it,'" she added. "And he doesn’t. And that disappointment is the final thing that breaks her as a human being, because, my God, all she’s known is pain, sacrifice, and abuse. All she’s known is people turning on her, people betraying her, and she’s completely alone. And so, with all of that, I think that it brings us to the moment where she’s on top of the dragon and making that choice."

