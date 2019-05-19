Winter is finally here -- Game of Thrones is coming to an end.

The cast and crew of the hit HBO drama have been celebrating its eighth and final season over the last few months, but ahead of Sunday's series finale, some of the stars -- the ones who haven't already bid farewell after their character was killed off -- took to social media to pay tributes to their characters, castmates and the crew that made the show a critical and cultural phenomenon.

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, shared an Instagram slideshow featuring her co-stars in costume on set, as well as at a party in street clothes, along with a few shot of her as the Dragon Queen herself.

"Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me," she wrote. "The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown."

"But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams," she added. "Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout."

Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, also shared a few in-costume shots with her co-stars and penned a note of thanks to her character, the show and the legion of fans who have been watching the titular game unfold for nearly a decade.

"Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love. I grew up with you," Turner wrote. "I fell in love with you at 13 and now 10 years on.. at 23 I leave you behind, but I will never leave behind what you’ve taught me. To the show and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the best life and drama lessons I could have ever asked for. Without you I wouldn’t be the person I am today. Thank you for giving me this chance all those years ago. And finally to the fans. Thank you for falling in love with these characters and supporting this show right through till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything."

John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly, shared a throwback shot with a call sheet from his very first week of production on Game of Thrones' first season as he celebrated "the final step of a long and wonderful journey."

"This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting. Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit, and the first time I wore the costume that’s seen me through 8 seasons," Bradley reminisced. "I’m glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn’t have known the journey we’d go on together. I wouldn’t swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything."

Jacob Anderson shared a Twitter thread in tribute to his character, Grey Worm, and the "Targs team," with whom he shot a majority of his scenes, "for making every day fun."

"Here’s to every single department behind the scenes who worked tirelessly everyday to make this thing, and they never get shout outs and they know that but they do it anyway," he continued. "Here’s to you, you ragtag bunch of talented clever rascals. I love ya’ll. Thank you."

As for his character, Anderson posted a shot of his first and last day on set, writing to Grey Worm, "You went from a robot to a real boy. I’m proud of you. I’ll miss you bud. Thank you to everybody that cared about him and rooted for him. He was really scared at first, but you made him feel loved. He appreciates it. I asked him."

3/3 Grey Worm. You went from a robot to a real boy. I’m proud of you. I’ll miss you bud. Thank you to everybody that cared about him and rooted for him. He was really scared at first, but you made him feel loved. He appreciates it. I asked him.



Here’s me on my 1st and last day. pic.twitter.com/ivNUNVd1vC — Raleigh Ritchie (@RaleighRitchie) May 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Gwendoline Christie, who plays the newly-knighted Brienne of Tarth, shared a candid show of her and co-star Kit Harington on set, looking shocked and dismayed as they were "BEING TOLD THE ENDING TO @gameofthrones 🖤⚔️." Seems there's plenty of drama to come in the final hours!

See more about the Game of Thrones finale in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Game of Thrones' Stars Say They're 'Conflicted' About Finale: 'Not Everyone's Gonna Be Happy'

'Game of Thrones': ET Will Be Live Blogging the Series Finale!

'Game of Thrones' Fan Petition Demands HBO to Remake Final Season

Related Gallery