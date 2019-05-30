Character posters of photoreal animals can feel a bit silly -- ultimately, it's a glamour shot of a lioness with "BEYONCE KNOWLES-CARTER IS NALA" splashed across it -- but that's also what makes director Jon Favreau's "live-action" remake of The Lion King so impressive. Because it isn't live action. This is very much still animated.

Below, behold Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, Billy Eichner as Timon, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, James Earl Jones as Mufasa and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, plus posters for young Simba and Nala, Sarabi, Rafiki and Zazu. (Unfortunately, we don't have one of Keegan-Michael Key as a cackling hyena henchman yet.)

Disney also released this new 30-second spot:

The Lion King opens in theaters on July 19.

RELATED CONTENT:

Summer Movie Preview 2019: 27 Films We Can't Wait to See

New 'Lion King' Trailer Will Have You Singing 'A-weema-weh'

Beyonce Made Billy Eichner Cry After He Heard Her Sing This 'Lion King' Song