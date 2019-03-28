Beyonce is that good.

Though Queen Bey's portrayal of Nala has yet to be seen in trailers for Disney's upcoming Lion King remake, according to Billy Eichner, it's nothing to be concerned about. In fact, the 40-year-old actor said that Beyonce's performance in the movie is so good, it made him cry.

"She's definitely in the movie because I’ve seen a rough cut. And I've heard her sing 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight?' with Donald Glover [as Simba] and I'm telling you, it's f**king good," Eichner told Ira Madison III on Crooked Media's Keep It podcast.

"That was never my favorite song to be totally honest… I liked it when Elton John sang it. I love Elton John. I don't want to give too much away about that, they do not want us talking about it. I will just say that honestly, it made me cry and I was not expecting that," he added.

Eichner plays Timon in The Lion King, alongside Seth Rogen's Pumba. James Earl Jones voices Mufasa after playing him in the 1994 original, while Chiwetel Ejiofor, Keegan-Michael Key, John Oliver, Alfre Woodard and Eric André make up the rest of the remake's cast.

“[Playing Timon is] shocking, it's bizarre, it's terrifying," Eichner confessed. "You can’t really do it better than [Nathan Lane] did it, you can just do it your way."

"I will say one thing that helps with that is that my energy with Seth Rogen is very different, naturally, than what Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella’s energy was," he noted. "They were both coming out of that production of Guys and Dolls when they did The Lion King. They did this very vaudevillian, Broadway, musical theater, borscht belt style, which here and there, Seth and I borrow from, but we don’t lean into that as much."

During an interview with ET last April, Eichner admitted that he had yet to even meet Beyonce.

"I have not met Beyonce yet. I don't know if I'll ever meet her!" he joked. "But it's going well."

See what else he spilled about The Lion King remake in the video below.

