Cardi B was indicted by a grand jury in Queens, New York, on Friday, ET can confirm.

The indictment is connected to misdemeanor charges stemming from an altercation at a strip club in New York back in August 2018.



The specific charges in her indictment are sealed until her arraignment, which is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25.

The incident occurred at the Angels Strip Club in Queens, where the 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, and about nine members of her entourage allegedly threw chairs, bottles and a hookah pipe towards bartenders, two of whom were said to be injured.

According to legal documents obtained by ET, one bartender claimed that one of the drinks allegedly thrown by a member of Cardi’s group landed on her face, resulting in burning, itching and temporary blindness in her eyes.

A few months following the incident, Cardi was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors, assault and reckless endangerment.

The "I Like It" emcee rejected a plea offer from the Queen’s D.A. in April, and her lawyer has claimed she didn’t injure anyone during the incident.

Prior to her indictment, Cardi attended the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Music Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday, and took home the Songwriter of the Year Award.

ET has reached out to Cardi’s attorney for comment.

