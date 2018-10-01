Cardi B has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault at a strip club.

The rapper was arrested on Monday and charged with two misdemeanors, assault and reckless endangerment, after turning herself into New York police, ET can confirm. Her mugshot was taken and she was fingerprinted.

Cardi will appear in court on Oct. 29 for a “Best appearance ticket,” which means she has to appear to pay a fine. There will be no trial or sentencing as her punishment (the fine) has already been determined by both the DA and her lawyers, although the exact dollar amount is not known at this time. Her punishment does not include any jail time.

The NYPD confirmed to ET on Monday morning that Cardi -- whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar-- was expected to turn herself in to the police as part of an investigation into an assault complaint that stemmed from an incident that occurred on Aug. 29th at around 3 a.m. According to police, the 25-year-old rapper got into a fight at Angels Gentlemen’s Club, and allegedly threw a chair at an unattended target.

It is possible that the victim of the assault could sue Cardi, and in that case, she would have to appear in court as part of a civil suit.

Cardi was shielded by umbrellas and surrounded by bodyguards as she turned herself in on Monday, wearing a sheer white blouse, a tan skirt and white heels.

Interestingly enough, rapper Nicki Minaj accused Cardi of hurting strippers during her rant against her on Queen Radio last month following their altercation at a New York Fashion Week party. Minaj referenced rumors that Cardi's husband, Migos rapper Offset, cheated on her.

"You talking about stopping bags, but [Cardi] is stopping two strippers from making money," she alleged. "You getting girls beat up because of what your man is doing. Real b****es know that you never attack the f**king woman. F**k outta here."

Prior to turning herself into authorities, Cardi performed at the 2018 Global Citizen Concert in New York City’s Central Park on Saturday, her first performance since giving birth to daughter Kulture in July.

