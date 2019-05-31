Cardi B is still dealing with the legal fallout stemming from an alleged strip club brawl last August.

The 26-year-old rapper made a court appearance on Friday at Queens Criminal Court in New York City, where she turned heads in a pink suit sans shirt, which she wore with matching heels. Cardi appeared in good spirits, waving to fans outside the courtroom.

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Cardi was arrested last October and charged with two misdemeanors, assault and reckless endangerment, over her alleged involvement in a strip club brawl that occurred last August. According to police, the rapper got into a fight at Angels Gentlemen’s Club, and allegedly threw a chair at an unintended target. She previously signed two orders of protection for two alleged victims, which prohibit her from having any contact with them or making any remarks on social media that could be deemed as threatening to them, which she renewed in January.

In April, Cardi rejected a plea deal at a court appearance. TMZ reported on Friday that her case is now being heard by a grand jury, which means the charges against her could be upgraded.

Earlier this month, Cardi postponed a concert in Baltimore, Maryland, due to ongoing recovery from her plastic surgery. Previously, Cardi revealed to ET that she got her breasts redone after giving birth to daughter Kulture last July.

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Drops Unapologetic and NSFW New Single 'Press' -- Listen

Cardi B Responds to Backlash After She Canceled Shows to Recover From Plastic Surgery

Cardi B Drops $80K on Diamonds for Baby Kulture

Related Gallery