Looks like there's still hope for Cardi B and Offset.

After appearing in court for a hearing in Queens, New York, on Thursday for her alleged strip club brawl, the "I Like It" rapper told reporters that she and her husband are "working it out, baby."

Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot in September 2017 and share one child together, 6-month-old daughter Kulture. Cardi revealed via Instagram back in December that she and Offset had split up, but recent social media posts have led some fans to believe that they're back together.

Cardi B says she and Offset are “working things out.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/sGTxjMSURA — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 31, 2019

Additionally, TMZ reports that the couple is officially back on and even living under the same roof again in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Queens District Attorney's Office confirmed Cardi B's appearance in court today, adding that her case was adjourned until April 4. The Queens DA also tells ET that the 26-year-old rapper signed a renewal of two protection orders against the alleged victims, which prohibit her from having any contact with them or making any remarks on social media that could be deemed as threatening to them.

Back in October, Cardi was arrested and charged with assault and reckless endangerment after turning herself into New York police. The NYPD confirmed to ET at the time that Cardi turned herself in as part of an investigation into an assault complaint that stemmed from an incident that occurred on Aug. 29 at around 3 a.m. According to police, Cardi got into a fight at Angels Gentlemen's Club and allegedly threw a chair at an unintended target.

In addition to her relationship, Cardi has also been making headlines for her political comments regarding the recent government shutdown. On Thursday, Cardi responded to a tweet from XXL Magazine that read "Cardi B has been invited to speak at a Democratic reception."

"Should I?" she replied, which received a positive reaction from her fans.

"YOU BETTER DO IT FOR THE CULTURE CARDIIII," one fan wrote, with another tweeting, "I became a fan of hers when I saw how she uses her platform to fight for what's right. She's fantastic."

