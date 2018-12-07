Cardi B Shows Up To Court as She Receives 5 GRAMMY Nominations

Cardi B had to put her celebrating on hold after earning an impressive five GRAMMY nominations.

The 26-year-old rapper was seen walking into Queens County Criminal Courts Building in New York City on Friday for her arraignment hearing on misdemeanor charges after a judge threatened to issue a warrant for her arrest if she did not show up. Cardi's initial hearing was scheduled for Monday but she was a no-show.

The "Bodak Yellow" artist appeared in good spirits as she entered the courthouse. Wearing over-sized sunglasses and a big hat over her multi-colored wig, Cardi had a big smile on her face. She paired her large accessories with a black coat, a leopard-print scarf and boots with a very thin heel.

On Oct. 1, Cardi was arrested and charged with assault and reckless endangerment after turning herself into New York police. The NYPD confirmed to ET at the time that Cardi -- whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar-- turned herself in as part of an investigation into an assault complaint that stemmed from an incident that occurred on Aug. 29 at around 3 a.m. According to police, the "I Like It" emcee got into a fight at Angels Gentlemen’s Club and allegedly threw a chair at an unintended target.

While Cardi was getting her day in court, the GRAMMY nominees were being announced not too far away at CBS This Morning's studios in NYC. Cardi B scored five nods -- including major nominations in the Record of the Year and Album of the Year categories.

Come February, the rapper will find out if her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, and Bad Bunny/J Balvin collab, "I Like It," will win the night's big awards. Cardi was also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in Maroon 5's "Girls Like You," and Best Rap Performance for "Be Careful."

The 61st annual GRAMMYs air Feb. 10 on CBS.

It's been a week of ups and downs for Cardi. In addition to her legal woes and GRAMMY noms, she also announced that she and husband Offset have called it quits. This, however, didn't stop her from partying in Miami on Wednesday night!

