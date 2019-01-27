Cardi B embraced the adult film star within this weekend!



On Saturday, the multiplatinum-selling performer took the stage the at the Adult Video News Awards at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas where she delivered a smoldering performance in a number of sexy, brightly colored outfits.



“AVN awards..... I’m a little pornstar today,” she captioned a photo of herself rocking a blue ensemble by designer Bryan Hearns complete with a bra, corset and shawl. “Well I’m a pornstar whenever you want me to be.”

She also rocked a BDSM-inspired green getup by Bryan Hearns featuring multiple buckles for her set at the “Oscars of porn,” which she made clear was a big night for her.



“I’m so excited for these awards… more than the GRAMMYs. I don’t know why,” she explained while on stage, via Rolling Stone.



Even her hair changed throughout the night. During her performance she rocked a green-and-blue 'do. However, prior to that set she did a private show for the Cam Girls where she rocked yet another outfit -- a sexy red one -- and long brunette locks.

Cardi B performing at the 2019 AVN Awards in Las Vegas! 💚

— Cardi B Team (@CardiBTeam) January 27, 2019

Not only did Cardi adopt the sizzling atmosphere of the show with her racy outfits, she also made history. She is the first female musical performer to ever grace the AVN Awards stage.



Fans know that prior to becoming a chart-topping rapper, Cardi was a stripper in New York City to make ends meet. Some of her first songs were about her time an exotic dancer, including “Stripper Hoe.”

