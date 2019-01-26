XXXTentaction's Girlfriend Gives Birth to Late Rapper's Son

XXXTentacion's baby has arrived.

The late rapper's mom, Cleopatra Bernard, and the baby's mother, Jenesis Sanchez, announced that Sanchez welcomed a baby boy named Gekyume Onfroy on Saturday.

"We’re happy to confirm that baby and mother are healthy. Gekyume’s name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means 'a different state' or 'next' universe of thought," the family's statement reads. "XXXTentacion specifically chose this name for his first born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love."

XXXTentacion, whose legal name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot dead in South Florida on June 18. He was 20 years old.

Shortly after his death, a rep for the artist confirmed to ET that the late rapper's girlfriend was pregnant with his child. Bernard also revealed the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of a sonogram.

"He left us a final gift," Bernard wrote in the caption.

The controversial rapper was shopping for motorcycles in South Florida on the day of his death. As he was leaving the motorcycle dealer, a gunman reportedly ran up to his vehicle and opened fire. Four suspects have been arrested.

In July, a grand jury in Fort Lauderdale indicted all four men on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

For more on the rapper's murder, watch below.

