XXXTentacion made his fans and family proud.

The later rapper was honored with the award for Favorite Soul/R&B Album at the 2018 American Music Awards at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on Tuesday, nearly four months after his death in June. His family, including his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, emotionally accepted the award on his behalf.

"I am honored to accept this award on behalf of my son. I would like to thank the AMAs, his fans, and to everyone who made this possible, thank you guys so much," Bernard said, tearing up as she held his award. "I appreciate it."

.@xxxtentacion's family accepts his award for Favorite Album - Soul/R&B at the #AMAs. pic.twitter.com/bAVzqfV9Gd — American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018

Twenty-year-old XXXTentaction, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed at a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on June 18.

He dropped his AMA-winning album, 17, in August 2017. In the week following his death, his highest-charting single, "Sad!" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, making him the first artist to posthumously top the Hot 100 since The Notorious B.I.G. in 1997. He also broke Taylor Swift's single-day streaming record on Spotify, amassing 10.4 million streams in the day following his death.

See more from Tuesday's awards show in the video below.

