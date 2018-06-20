XXXTentacion Breaks Taylor Swift's Single-Day Streaming Record on Spotify Following His Death

A day after XXXTentacion's death, fans are remembering the Florida native by listening to his song "Sad!"

The controversial 20-year-old rapper's track broke Taylor Swift's single-day streaming record on Spotify on Tuesday, amassing 10.4 million streams following his death, according to Billboard. Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" previously held the title on the music streaming service with 10.1 million streams on the day it was released, Aug. 25, 2017.

"Sad!," which had previously been removed from the service's curated playlists during its "hateful conduct" policy, gained more streams after Spotify moved the song to the top of its Rap Caviar playlist and included a tribute to the rapper.

A handful of other XXXTentacion's tracks, including "Jocelyn Flores," "Moonlight," "Changes," and "F**k Love," also gained a large number of streams on Tuesday.

The rapper was shot and killed in South Florida on Monday after leaving a motorcycle dealership. His team released an official statement to ET on Tuesday, noting the effect he had on fans across the globe.

"On June 18, 2018, Jahseh Onfroy -- known worldwide as XXXTentacion -- tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida. It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team -- manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE, Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR," the statement read. "In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

For more on his death, watch below.

