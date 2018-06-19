XXXTentacion's Rep Releases Statement After Rapper's Death

Those close to XXXTentacion are mourning his death.

The rapper's team released an official statement to ET on Tuesday, noting the effect he had on fans across the globe.

"On June 18, 2018, Jahseh Onfroy -- known worldwide as XXXTentacion -- tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida. It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team -- manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE, Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR," the statement read. "In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

"XXXTentacion touched the lives of millions around the globe and will forever reside in the hearts of countless fans who listened to his music, attended his concerts, and felt the glow of his uncontainable, undeniable, and unique spirit," the statement continued. "News about memorial services to be issued forthcoming."

TMZ first reported that XXXTentacion was shopping for motorcycles in South Florida on Monday afternoon. As he was leaving the motorcycle dealer, a gunman reportedly ran up to his vehicle and opened fire. Graphic video of the rapper in his car circulated online and on Twitter after the reported shooting. The Broward County Sheriff later confirmed that the 20-year-old rapper had died.

