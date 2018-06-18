Celebs and Hip-Hop Stars React to Rapper XXXTentacion's Death

Stars of the music and hip-hop community are taking to social media following the shocking death of rapper XXXTentacion on Monday.

The controversial musician died after being shot in Miami, Florida, while reportedly shopping for motorcycles. He was aged 20.

EDM superstar Diplo thanked the “Moonlight” performer for inspiring him in a post of a photo of the two of them on Twitter, then shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“This kid was a genius,” the hitmaker wrote. “True artist. He made his own rules. He has his faults but he was young and he worked so hard on his own self. He wanted to be better. He loves everyone so much. He lived for every kid out here. He had the biggest imagination.”

“He texted me this weekend; it was one of his goals to get me & Skrillex to finish his next album,” the GRAMMY-winning musician continued. “I invited him to LA this week. I was wondering if he was gonna come 💛. He used every second of his life to create. He repped Florida to his core.. I love this kid. He was gonna do so much more he promised me 💔.”

Hip-hop heavyweight Kanye West also noted how the musician, who started rapping at 15, inspired him.

“Rest in peace,” West tweeted. “I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing.”

Fellow rapper T-Pain called the shooting “senseless,” while J. Cole tweeted about how distraught he felt.

Travis Barker said he was at a “loss for words” at the death of his former collaborator, while Barker’s daughter, Alabama, shared that she was in tears following the news.

“So sad right now that he had to pass away,” she captioned a pic of the musician on Instagram. “I have no words I am crying and missing him he was one of the best and will always be remembered all he did was spread happiness around the World helped us kids through hard times I love your music and will always look up to it much love and support xxx @xxxtentacion.”

The controversial musician had faced charges of gun possession, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. In October 2016, he was arrested on charges of false imprisonment, witness tampering, and aggravated battery of a pregnant victim -- his former girlfriend -- ultimately facing 15 felony charges in the case. He was sent to jail in December 2017 for violating bond in the domestic battery case, but was later released on house arrest. In March, a judge ruled that he could be released from house arrest to tour in support of his new album.

See more celebrity tributes below.

