Jackson Odell's cause of death has been determined.

According to Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, Odell -- best known for playing Ari Caldwell on The Goldbergs from 2013 to 2015 -- died on June 8 at a sober living facility of an accidental drug overdose. He was 20.

The coroner's office further determined that the cause of death was due to "acute heroin and cocaine toxicity."

Back in June, a public information officer told ET that Odell was found unresponsive. Odell's family later released a statement on Twitter following news of the actor-singer's death.

"The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell, on Friday," the statement reads. "He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world who knew him does as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately. We will not be making any more statements."

Aside from his role on The Goldbergs, Odell also has guest roles on iCarly, Modern Family and Arrested Development. He also appeared in the 2011 movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

