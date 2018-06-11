‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Neal Boyd Dead at 42

America’s Got Talent season three winner Neal Boyd has died at the age of 42, ET can confirm.

“He died about 6:26 last night at his mother’s house in Sikeston, [Missouri,]" a spokesperson for the Scott County Coroner's Office tells ET. “Neal was battling some pretty major health problems. He was in heart failure, kidney failure and he had some liver problems.”

“You can kind of attribute that to the fact that Neal was a pretty overweight individual and when you are that overweight, that is a challenge to your heart, but his death was attributed mainly to his heart problems,” the spokesperson added.

The coroner said that Boyd slept with a CPAC, which led EMTs to initially think he was still breathing. However, after hooking him up to monitors, they determined that his heart was not functioning. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The opera singer won the competitive series in 2008 and released his first album, My American Dream, the following year. In addition to his music career, he ran for an empty seat in the Missouri House of Representatives in 2011.

Former America’s Got Talent judge Piers Morgan took to Twitter to express his sadness at the news.

“Very sad to hear that Neal Boyd, Season 3 winner of @AGT, has died at 42 from heart failure,” Morgan wrote, alongside a photo with Boyd. “Lovely guy with a wonderful voice. RIP.”

Very sad to hear that Neal Boyd, Season 3 winner of ⁦@AGT⁩, has died at 42 from heart failure. Lovely guy with a wonderful voice. RIP. pic.twitter.com/ApmtO0o046 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 11, 2018

The NBC series' official Twitter account also shared their condolensces, writing, “We are very saddened to hear that one of our AGT family members, Neal Boyd, has passed away. Our hearts are with Neal’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

We are very saddened to hear that one of our AGT family members, Neal Boyd, has passed away.



Our hearts are with Neal’s loved ones during this difficult time. — America's Got Talent (@AGT) June 11, 2018

