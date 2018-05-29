Watch Tyra Banks Swap Spit With ‘AGT’ Contestants Following Gross Audition

A group of America’s Got Talent contestants gave new meaning to bringing on the waterworks during Tuesday’s season 13 premiere of the NBC series.

And while the performance quickly turned into one big spit swap, host Tyra Banks wasn’t fazed -- even taking part by the end!

The four dapper dudes started off by introducing themselves as La Fontane Umane, a group from Denver, Colorado, featuring an investment banker, a real estate guy, an advertising guru and a podcaster. Their song choice was Il Divo’s rendition of “My Heart Will Go On.”

While the somber song started off normally, frowns emerged in the audience as the opening line of the track prompted the performers to look up and release a steady stream of spit out of their mouths, like a fountain.

Synchronized in their hydro moves, they then took sips out of their water bottles and danced in a circle while spraying more liquid into the air.

While Cowell looked to his desk unimpressed and Heidi Klum appeared simply shell-shocked, Howie Mandel couldn’t help but have a giggle.

The next shocker came as two of the lads embraced like Jack and Kate do during their famed "I'm flying" scene at the bow of the boat in Titanic, but instead of a sweet kiss, they spat water into each other's faces.



By that point, birthday girl Mel B couldn’t contain her amusement, bopping up and down in her seat while frantically tapping the desk.

There were more surprises in store from the human fountains once their performance wrapped -- with Banks having a go at releasing her own fountain into one of the guys’ mouths!

“The thirst is real on #AGTpremiere!” Banks captioned a meme of the performance on Twitter.

See more on Banks and America's Got Talent below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Tyra Banks Reveals Why She Can't Have Any More Kids

NEWS: 'America's Got Talent' Is Bringing Everyone Back for Season 13

EXCLUSIVE: Darci Lynne Farmer 'Overcome With Joy' After 'America's Got Talent' Win, Talks Prize Money Plans

Related Gallery