Rapper XXXTentacion Dead at 20 After Being Shot in Miami

Controversial rapper XXXTentacion has been confirmed dead at age 20, after being shot in Miami on Monday.

TMZ first reported that the "Moonlight" rapper was shopping for motorcycles in South Florida on Monday afternoon. As he was leaving the motorcycle dealer, a gunman reportedly ran up to his vehicle and opened fire. Graphic video of the rapper in his car circulated online and on Twitter after the reported shooting.

The Broward County Sheriff later tweeted that they had responded to "an incident regarding a shooting" in Deerfield Beach.

"Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m.," the tweet continued. "An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital."

#BreakingNews#BSO is currently working an incident regarding a shooting at 3671 N. Dixie Hwy., Deerfield Beach. PIO headed to scene. Dispatchers received a call of a shooting at 3:57 p.m. An adult male victim was transported to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

The Sheriff's Office later tweeted that "the adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead." They later confirmed the victim's identity as Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, aka XXXTentacion.

#BreakingNews The adult male that was taken to the hospital has been pronounced dead. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

XXXTentacion began rapping at age 15 and broke onto the scene in 2017 with his single "Look at Me." He released his debut album, 17, the same year, and followed it up with ?, which was released in March.

The controversial rapper was also plagued by legal issues, having faced charges of gun possession, robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. In October 2016, he was arrested on charges of false imprisonment, witness tampering, and aggravated battery of a pregnant victim -- his former girlfriend -- ultimately facing 15 felony charges in the case. He was sent to jail in December 2017 for violating bond in the domestic battery case, but was later released on house arrest. In March, a judge ruled that XXXTentacion could be released from house arrest in order to tour in support of his new album.

Following the shocking news, XXXTentacion's friends and fellow musicians took to social media to pay tribute to the young rapper.

rest in peace 🙏🙏🙏 I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing pic.twitter.com/QU7DR3Ghbw — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 18, 2018

Man, damn X. 😔 you JUST turned it around brother. Senseless bro. No reason. We gotta do better man. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) June 18, 2018

I’m at a loss for words... speechless #RIPXXXTentacion Loved collaborating with you. You were a true artist, one of the most fucking talented of our time 💔💔💔 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 18, 2018

Prayers up for 🙏🏿 @xxxtentacion — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) June 18, 2018

