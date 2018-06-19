XXXTentacion L.A. Memorial Dispersed by Police After Hundreds Gather, Fans Jump Off Rooftops

A crowd of hundreds came together in West Hollywood on Tuesday for a memorial for slain rapper XXXTentacion, but the event quickly got out of hand.

Los Angeles Police officer Tony Im tells ET police were called around 7:50 p.m. to a crowd gathering at Melrose Ave. and Spaulding Ave.

According to police, many of those in attendance were blocking streets and causing a disturbance. Officers worked to restore peace amid the boisterous gathering.

It's reported that the enormous crowd numbered in the hundreds, although police could not confirm the number of participants. Authorities said the event was not permitted, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Watch Live: Hundreds are gathering at Melrose and Spaulding for the late rapper @xxxtentacionhttps://t.co/aQYR0h0rytpic.twitter.com/sgM7xC5tA7 — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) June 20, 2018

As seen in videos shot at the memorial, and shared to social media by hundreds who came together in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles, people were seen riding on the tops of moving vehicles and forming mosh pits in the middle of the huge crowd.

X fans are about to shut down Melrose pic.twitter.com/IWkwTSMAtb — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) June 20, 2018

Triple X tribute on melrose. LONG LIVE X ‼️ pic.twitter.com/cF4kZJSJFY — noLoSe (@ThorLilBro_) June 20, 2018

Some fans were even jumping off the roofs of nearby buildings, as dozens of onlookers cheered them on and recorded the stunt on their phones.

Fans jumping off the roof for X pic.twitter.com/9ViTd2Adh2 — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) June 20, 2018

The event was in honor of XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, who was shot and killed on Monday in a suspected robbery.

The controversial rapper was shopping for motorcycles in South Florida on Monday afternoon. As he was leaving the motorcycle dealer, a gunman reportedly ran up to his vehicle and opened fire. Graphic video of the rapper in his car circulated online and on Twitter after the reported shooting. The Broward County Sheriff later confirmed that the 20-year-old rapper had died.

