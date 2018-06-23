Late Rapper XXXTentacion to Have Open Casket Memorial

Fans will have an intimate chance to say goodbye to late rapper XXXTentacion in Florida on Wednesday.

The popular and controversial "Sad!' singer, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, died after being shot while out shopping for motorcycles in Miami on Monday. He was 20 years old.

A memorial has been announced for Wednesday, June 27 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Florida Panther’s Stadium in Sunrise, Florida. A rep confirmed to ET there will be an open casket viewing at the event. No cameras or phones are permitted.

On Thursday, it was revealed that the musician was preparing for fatherhood with his girlfriend at the time of his death.

"He left us a final gift," his mother, Cleopatra Bernard, captioned a sonogram posted to Instagram.

The image indicated that the girlfriend, who has not been identified, was eight weeks and three days pregnant.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office have arrested a suspect in the murder, Dedrick Devonshay Williams, who was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The office said on Thursday that the investigation is continuing as detectives "are seeking additional suspects."

Since his death, celebrity tributes have flowed on social media, while his music has soared in streams.

