XXXTentacion Murder Suspect Arrested

The Broward County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that they've arrested a suspect in the murder of controversial rapper XXXTentacion.

XXXTentacion, whose legal name was Jahseh Onfroy, was shot dead in South Florida on Monday. He was 20 years old.

"In just more than 48 hours, #BSO homicide detectives arrested Dedrick Devonshay Williams for the murder of Jahseh Onfroy, also known as XXXTentacion," the Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted alongside a picture of 22-year-old Williams. "Williams (dob 3/23/96) was taken into custody shortly before 7p.m. in Pompano."

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives, XXXTentacion was leaving RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach on Monday afternoon when he was approached by two armed suspects, and at least one of the suspects fired a gun, which struck him. The rapper was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, a crowd of hundreds came together in West Hollywood, California, for a memorial for the slain rapper, but the event quickly got out of hand. According to police, many of those in attendance were blocking streets and causing a disturbance. As seen in videos shot at the memorial, and shared to social media by hundreds who came together in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles, people were seen riding on the tops of moving vehicles and forming mosh pits in the middle of the huge crowd.

Meanwhile, XXXTentacion's music has now become more popular than ever. The rapper's track, "Sad!," broke Taylor Swift's single-day streaming record on Spotify on Tuesday, amassing 10.4 million streams following his death, according to Billboard.

XXXTentacion's team released an official statement on Tuesday, noting the effect he had on fans across the globe.

"On June 18, 2018, Jahseh Onfroy -- known worldwide as XXXTentacion -- tragically passed away from a gunshot wound in Deerfield, Florida," the statement reads. "It is with great sadness that the news is confirmed in this official statement by his team -- manager Solomon Sobande, EMPIRE, Bob Celestin, Esq. and AKW PR. In deference to his family, friends, and loved ones and in light of further investigation, we ask that their privacy be respected at this time."

