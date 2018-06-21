XXXTentacion's Girlfriend Pregnant With the Late Rapper's Child

Slain rapper XXXTentacion was getting ready for fatherhood when he was fatally shot earlier this week.

A rep for the artist confirmed to ET that the late rapper's girlfriend is pregnant with his child. The family is not releasing the name of his girlfriend at this time.

On Thursday, the rapper's mom, Cleopatra Bernard, revealed the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of a sonogram.

"He left us a final gift," Bernard wrote in the caption. Based on the information visible in the sonogram, the expectant mother was eight weeks and three days along when the ultrasound was conducted.

XXXTentacion, whose legal name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot dead in South Florida on Monday. He was 20 years old.

The controversial rapper was shopping for motorcycles in South Florida on Monday afternoon. As he was leaving the motorcycle dealer, a gunman reportedly ran up to his vehicle and opened fire.

On Thursday, The Broward County Sheriff's Office announced that they arrested a suspect in the murder, Dedrick Devonshay Williams, who was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

However, the Sheriff's Office stated that the investigation is continuing as detectives "are seeking additional suspects."

Meanwhile, XXXTentacion's music has now become more popular than ever. The rapper's track, "Sad!," broke Taylor Swift's single-day streaming record on Spotify on Tuesday, amassing 10.4 million streams following his death, according to Billboard.

