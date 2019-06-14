Cardi B Says She’s Never Getting Plastic Surgery Again

Cardi B is vowing not to have plastic surgery again.

The 26-year-old rapper took to Twitter this week to share the news that her most recent experience with plastic surgery would be her last. Her decision comes weeks after she cancelled concerts due to complications from her recent surgeries, which include cosmetic breast surgery and liposuction.

"I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause b**ch I ain’t getting surgery again😂😂😂," Cardi tweeted. "But let me tell you I haven’t got a headache ever since."

Cardi's post comes just days after she shared a photo of her swollen feet.

"Look how swollen my feet get every time I take a plane. Imagine my body," she wrote alongside the shocking pic. "Reasons why doctors told me to chill on shows."

ET Live recently spoke to Dr. Terry Dubrow, a plastic surgeon known for his show, Botched, who explained why flying can increase swelling.

"When you're flying, first of all cabin pressure is reduced. You're sitting for a prolonged period of time," he said. "And flying, in and of itself because of the immobility and reduction in cabin pressure, can increase your chances of blood clots in the legs... that's a potentially really dangerous problem."

Dr. Dubrow, who does not treat Cardi personally, added that she "shouldn't really be having... this type of complication" so far after her liposuction and breast augmentation procedures.

"It means one of two things is going on: one... you may have blood clots in the legs, which is a very serious problem, which if you do and they break up and they go to your lungs that's a pulmonary embolism and that can life threatening," he said. "Or two, you have a reduction in lymphatic return, which means you've got a problem in the lymph vessels in the groin. And that's a significant problem."

ET caught up with Cardi last month, where she revealed that she underwent cosmetic breast surgery because giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, "f**ked me up."

"I just got my boobs redone," Cardi said. "I feel good, but then sometimes I feel, like, not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out."

Shortly thereafter, Cardi told an audience she shouldn’t be performing due to recent liposuction.

"I should've canceled today because moving too much is gonna f**k up my lipo," she told the crowd at the Beale Street Music Festival. "But, b**ch, I'm still gonna get this mother f**king money back, let's go!"

She later opened up to ET about she felt it was important to be open and honest about her surgeries.

"I want to explain to people how hard it is to process. I feel like people look at girls on Instagram and go, 'Oh, they got their lipo done and it was so easy,"' she said. "It is just such a long, hard process, almost like the same process as after you give birth to a baby and you see your body change and snapping it back."

