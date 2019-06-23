Lizzo just received a glowing endorsement from none other than Rihanna!



The 31-year-old singer took the stage to perform her hit track “Truth Hurts” at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday night and she left a lasting impression. Standing atop a set-piece designed to look like a wedding cake, Lizzo kicked off her performance in a wedding dress. She soon made her way down while also stripping down to a one piece. Her backup dancers, who were dressed as bridesmaids, strutted back and forth, helping her recreate the look and feel of the track’s music video.



Later in the high-energy performance, she also delivered a flute solo, which got Rihanna out of her seat midway through the song to offer a round of applause to the fellow performer.



“Rihanna watching Lizzo is a MOOD,” one fan commented alongside a GIF of the special moment.

Rihanna watching Lizzo is a MOOD #BETAwardspic.twitter.com/p9YQhUmxIG — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) June 24, 2019

VIDEO: @Lizzo performs her single Truth Hurts at the #BETAwards. She has to show the girls what MULTI TALENTED really means. pic.twitter.com/3BDsGYYrf0 — Opinionated Me (@opinion8dmecom) June 24, 2019

Prior to the show, ET’s Kevin Frazier chatted with Lizzo about getting the chance to be a part of the award’s show and what it means to her.



"This is a big deal to me because I've been doing music for a long a** time," Lizzo, wearing a custom House of Holland wood grain look, gushed. "Like, I've been putting music out for, like, the last 10 years and playing shows. But to play for black people, my people... I've been making music as a big black woman for big black women."



"And so now this just shows that my music is finally reaching the black community and I'm just so excited to just share with my people today," she added.



Lizzo also touched upon how she feels her music has finally found its moment.



"I feel like the world is ready to love themselves. The world is ready for self-love. That's what my music is all about," she said of her blockbuster year. "My music is all about positivity. The world is ready for positivity. I just remained true to myself and now the world is ready for Lizzo."

