Lizzo is ready to take the 2019 BET Awards by storm!

Ahead of the show on Sunday, ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with the 31-year-old singer on the red carpet and she couldn't help but gush about having the opportunity to take the stage at the annual event.

"This is a big deal to me because I've been doing music for a long a** time," Lizzo, wearing a custom House of Holland wood grain look, said. "Like, I've been putting music out for, like, the last 10 years and playing shows. But to play for black people, my people... I've been making music as a big black woman for big black women."

"And so now this just shows that my music is finally reaching the black community and I'm just so excited to just share with my people today," she added.

Despite her long history in the music business, the last year was a breakout one for Lizzo, which culminated with the April release of her major label debut, Cuz I Love You.

"I feel like the world is ready to love themselves. The world is ready for self-love. That's what my music is all about," she said of her blockbuster year. "My music is all about positivity. The world is ready for positivity. I just remained true to myself and now the world is ready for Lizzo."

Even with the recent release of her album, fans are already ready for new music from the "Juice" singer.

"I just put out an album! Damn!" Lizzo quipped of if she's working on new tracks.

"I've been doing some things. I've been doing something strange for a little piece of change, aka going in the studio and making music," she said with a laugh. "I do have some new stuff coming, but I just need to slow down. I'm playing shows every 13 seconds. B***h, I'm about to go play a show right now."

As for what's next for Lizzo, she only had one thought in mind: "World domination."

