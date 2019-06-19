BET Awards 2019: Watch ET Live on the Red Carpet

The 2019 BET Awards are almost here!

The best of the year's TV, sports, music and movies will be celebrated at the 19th annual awards show airing at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on BET on Sunday. ET's got you covered with all the highlights.

This Sunday, the total BET Experience takes over on ET Live. We'll be livestreaming from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater as our Kevin Frazier chats with the night's biggest celebs on the red carpet starting at 3 p.m. PT ahead of the awards show. Also stay tuned for the Genius Talks with Lena Waithe, Yara Shahidi, and Marsai Martin, backstage interviews and more starting at 5 p.m. PT.

Stay tuned for all the excitement at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET by downloading the ET Live mobile app from the Google Play store or Apple App Store. Or stream ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device.

