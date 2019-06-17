With singer Lizzo’s fan base growing by the day, the songstress is also attracting some celebrity fans with her music -- and one of them is quite the “fine” young hunk!

ET’s Lauren Zima caught up with the 'Juice' singer at the MTV Movie & TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, where she revealed the celebrities who have become her fans.

“You know who I saw two nights ago? Patti LaBelle -- she was like, ‘I f***ing love your songs,’” Lizzo, 31, shared. “I was like, ‘Excuse me?’”

“Shawn Mendes -- that’s a big one for me,” she continued, naming more famous fans. “I’ve been wanting to work with him because he’s such a great songwriter and he’s fine.”



When asked if Mendes has asked her out, Lizzo laughed, “It’s not like that!”

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old singer was ecstatic to even be at the awards, let alone take to stage.

“I’m so excited to perform,” she enthused, walking the red carpet in an unmissable bright green feathered dress. “I’m feeling good as hell. This is going to be so fun. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do -- this performance is like my childhood dream, so y’all about to see some real sh** happen.”

And, she wasn’t kidding!

Hitting the awards show stage to perform her song “Juice,” she killed it with a bunch of dancers and had the likes of Jada Pinkett Smith and Melissa McCarthy on their feet.



The performance saw her sample Lauryn Hill’s “Joyful Joyful” number from the film Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

See more on Lizzo and the awards below.



