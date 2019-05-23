Lizzo Can't Get Over Elton John Saying Her Name in ET Interview

Elton John just made Lizzo's day.

The "Cuz I Love You" singer couldn't contain her excitement after watching ET's recent interview with John and Rocketman star Taron Edgerton, during which John praised Lizzo and other up-and-coming artists.

"If you don't keep up with the young, you're dead. You have to look at new movies, new music, read new books, see new artists' photography, because when you find something new, it inspires you," John told our Kevin Frazier at the Cannes Film Festival last week. "I know all the great, old stuff. It's in my head. It's in my computer, and I love it. It makes me happy, but it doesn't make me as happy as when I hear something new, like say, Billie Eilish or Lizzo or Khalid or Channel Tres and Teyana Taylor."

"Do you know Teyana Taylor?" the 72-year-old performer asked. "Woohoo, baby! I love her so much! And I've been able to talk to her. So, it's like, this inspires me. The young have the energy and they have the ability to make me feel inspired and I love that."

Lizzo couldn't help but single out John name-dropping her. "Here's a video of @eltonjohn saying my name on infinite loop 😱 my toes are numb byeeeeee," she captioned the clip on Instagram.

Taylor, meanwhile, shared how John's kind words have inspired her to keep going. "IIISSSSS UUUUUU SH*TTINNNNNNNNNNNNNN MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!" she wrote alongside the video. "@eltonjohn I love you so muchhhhhhhhhhhh! MOMENTS LIKE THIS A REMINDER OF WHY I GOTTA KEEP PUSHING & NEVER GIVE UP, THE HARD WORK NEVER GOES UNNOTICED!!!"

John also has love for Edgerton, who brings his story to life in Rocketman. The film received a lengthy standing ovation following its big Cannes debut.

"He has done the most phenomenal job with the music. Our songs are not easy to sing. They're not. They're quite complicated," John told ET of the actor's renditions of his and songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin's, hits. "'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me,' 'Tiny Dancer' aren't straightforward songs to sing. He really put every fiber of his body into that, into the singing, let alone the acting. He's worked double hard."

See more from our interview with John in the video below.

