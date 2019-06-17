MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List

The winners of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards are officially in!

Hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi, the annual awards show aired Monday on MTV from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Honoring the best in TV and film, Avengers: Endgame and The Handmaid's Tale were some of the night's big winners. Now, from Best Kiss to Most Frightening Performance, ET's breaking down all the actors, actresses, TV shows and movies that took home the prestigious golden popcorn.

See the full list below:

BEST MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame **WINNER**

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Us

BEST SHOW

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones **WINNER**

Riverdale

Schitt’s Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star Is Born **WINNER**

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

BEST HERO

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame **WINNER**

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

BEST VILLAIN

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame **WINNER**

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You

BEST KISS

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before **WINNER**

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom

REALITY ROYALTY

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta **WINNER**

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt’s Creek **WINNER**

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before **WINNER**

BEST FIGHT

Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva **WINNER**

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

BEST REAL-LIFE HERO

Alex Honnold – Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby – Nanette

Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG **WINNER**

Serena Williams – Being Serena

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box **WINNER**

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House

BEST DOCUMENTARY

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly **WINNER**

BEST HOST

Gayle King – CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon – Wild 'n Out **WINNER**

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat

RBG – The Notorious RBG

RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara’s butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence **WINNER**

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

A Star Is Born, "Shallow" **WINNER**

Bohemian Rhapsody, "Live Aid Concert"

Captain Marvel, "Just A Girl"

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, "Masquerade"

On My Block, "Look At That Butt"

Riverdale, "Seventeen"

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, "Sunflower"

The Umbrella Academy, "I Think We're Alone Now"



TRAILBLAZER AWARD

Jada Pinkett Smith

THE GENERATION AWARD

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson



