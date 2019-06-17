MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: The Complete Winners List
The winners of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards are officially in!
Hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi, the annual awards show aired Monday on MTV from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Honoring the best in TV and film, Avengers: Endgame and The Handmaid's Tale were some of the night's big winners. Now, from Best Kiss to Most Frightening Performance, ET's breaking down all the actors, actresses, TV shows and movies that took home the prestigious golden popcorn.
See the full list below:
BEST MOVIE
Avengers: Endgame **WINNER**
BlacKkKlansman
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Us
BEST SHOW
Big Mouth
Game of Thrones **WINNER**
Riverdale
Schitt’s Creek
The Haunting of Hill House
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give
Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star Is Born **WINNER**
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale **WINNER**
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin
Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi
Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
BEST HERO
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel
John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman
Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones
Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame **WINNER**
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
BEST VILLAIN
Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve
Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame **WINNER**
Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us
Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You
BEST KISS
Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale
Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman
Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before **WINNER**
Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom
REALITY ROYALTY
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta **WINNER**
The Bachelor
The Challenge
Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt’s Creek **WINNER**
John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth
Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little
Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians
Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart
Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose
Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education
Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before **WINNER**
BEST FIGHT
Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos
Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva **WINNER**
Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers
RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality
WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair
BEST REAL-LIFE HERO
Alex Honnold – Free Solo
Hannah Gadsby – Nanette
Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown
Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG **WINNER**
Serena Williams – Being Serena
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary
Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona
Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween
Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box **WINNER**
Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House
BEST DOCUMENTARY
At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal
McQueen
Minding the Gap
RBG
Surviving R. Kelly **WINNER**
BEST HOST
Gayle King – CBS This Morning
Nick Cannon – Wild 'n Out **WINNER**
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT
Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat
RBG – The Notorious RBG
RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara’s butterfly finale fail
The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence **WINNER**
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
A Star Is Born, "Shallow" **WINNER**
Bohemian Rhapsody, "Live Aid Concert"
Captain Marvel, "Just A Girl"
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, "Masquerade"
On My Block, "Look At That Butt"
Riverdale, "Seventeen"
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, "Sunflower"
The Umbrella Academy, "I Think We're Alone Now"
TRAILBLAZER AWARD
Jada Pinkett Smith
THE GENERATION AWARD
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
