Dwayne Johnson is adding another award to his collection!

On Thursday, MTV announced it will honor the 47-year-old actor with the Generation Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The award, which celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names in the industry, will be presented to Johnson during this year's ceremony, which will air on Monday, June 17.

"Johnson is an icon on both film and TV who has become one of the most beloved actors of our generation," Amy Doyle, General Manager, MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo, said in a press release of the actor, who previously co-hosted the annual ceremony with Kevin Hart in 2016. "Throughout his career, Johnson has proven to be the ultimate bada** -- an action star with a flair for comedy, one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and a true family man. He continues to captivate his audience worldwide and we are thrilled to celebrate him with the Generation Award."

Past Generation Award recipients include Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise.

Johnson joins Jada Pinkett Smith as a special honoree at this year's ceremony, as the 47-year-old actress has been tapped to take home the Trailblazer Award. That distinction, which was awarded to Lena Waithe last year, honors game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment.

"Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multihyphenate status throughout," Doyle said in a statement earlier this month. "She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo and we are thrilled to present her with this year’s Trailblazer Award."

Zachary Levi will host this year's ceremony, which includes nominations for Avengers: Endgame, Game of Thrones, and Shazam! Stars including Aubrey Plaza, David Spade, Kiernan Shipka and Storm Reid are all set to present awards, while Bazzi and Lizzo will take the stage to perform "Paradise."

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m ET/PT.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson 'Very Proud' as 17-Year-Old Daughter Simone Graduates High School -- See the Pics!

Dwayne Johnson Jokes That His Relationship With Kevin Hart Has Sunk to 'Jealousy and Envy' (Exclusive)

Dwayne Johnson Says It Feels 'Good to Give Back' As He Buys Dad a New Home

Related Gallery