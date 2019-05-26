Dwayne Johnson is the proud father of a high school graduate!

"And then your babies graduate," the Skyscraper star captioned an Instagram photo of himself with his arm around his 17-year-old daughter, Simone, on Friday, as she proudly holds up her cap. "Very proud of my first daughter graduating high school, kickin' a** and is now NYU bound. I love you and one day you'll stop pulling away from my beastly arms & kisses."

The last line is a reference to the second image in the post, which features Johnson attempting to plant a kiss on his daughter's cheek, with the teen playfully pulling away.

"Love you," Simone wrote back. "Thank you for coming."

The high school graduate added some special decorations to the top of her cap which references both Captain America (Chris Evans) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), characters from Avengers: Endgame. Half is the design and colors of the leader of the super-team's shield, the other half resembles the symbol of the Winter Soldier, Barnes' villainous alter ego.

In January, Johnson and Simone's mother, Dany Garcia, sat down with Good Morning America to discuss their film, Fighting with My Family, and how they've maintained a business relationship after ending their marriage. That's where the action star discussed Simone training to be in the WWE, the world of professional wrestling where he first found fame. She's already gotten a taste of the spotlight as a Golden Globe ambassador.

"When Dany had Simone, and I was fortunate enough to be her father, at ... 29 I was still trying to find myself," Johnson explained at the time. "I was flying by the seat of my pants at that time. I was in WWE... As she's going into a business that I have enjoyed over the years. It's brought us even closer together."

The 47-year-old actor also has two other daughters, Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1, with longtime love Lauren Hashian.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Dwayne Johnson Jokes That His Relationship With Kevin Hart Has Sunk to 'Jealousy and Envy' (Exclusive)

Dwayne Johnson Says It Feels 'Good to Give Back' As He Buys Dad a New Home

Florence Pugh on Wrestling With Dwayne Johnson and 'Little Women' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery