Their marriage may be over, but they still make a great team.



Dwayne Johnson and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, sat down with Good Morning America recently to discuss their upcoming film, Fighting With My Family, where they discuss how they’ve done the impossible in Hollywood — building a highly successful business partnership following their failed marriage.



“Therapy,” the 46-year-old leading man joked, before Garcia added, “Friendship and the expansion of wanting what’s best for everyone. Wanting what’s best in his life, wanting what’s best in my life, [Johnson’s former brother-in-law] Hiriam’s life.”

The two married in 1997 and decided to amicably separate in 2007 after having a daughter together, Simone. However, they continue to run the production company they founded together, Seven Bucks Productions, which is backing the wrestling film.

The story follows the rise of a female professional wrestler as she climbs from obscurity in the U.K. to winning the WWE Divas Championship in 2014, with some help along the way from her raucous family. It’s based on real-life wrestler Saraya “Paige” Bevis. During the interview with GMA, Johnson discussed his emotional connection to the material.



"I grew up in a wrestling family," the A-lister said, whose father and grandfather were both pro wrestlers before he found fame with his insulting WWE alter ego, The Rock. "We lived like gypsies ... So lots of fun dysfunction. The dysfunctionality you see in the movie is just taken from our lives."

Now, Johnson and Garcia’s daughter is training to be in the WWE as well, a prospect that the movie star couldn’t be more excited about.

"When Dany had Simone, and I was fortunate enough to be her father, at ... 29 I was still trying to find myself," Johnson explained. "I was flying by the seat of my pants at that time. I was in WWE.... As she's going into a business that I have enjoyed over the years. It's brought us even closer together."



Fighting With My Family arrives in theaters on Feb. 14.



