On Wednesday, Will Smith had fans in a tizzy when he posted a first look at the production of Bad Boys for Life, the third installment in the popular Bad Boys franchise. In the gif, the movie star strikes a determined pose alongside Martin Lawrence, both sporting their badges, in a disheveled room — presumably the scene of a crime in the upcoming action-comedy.



“FIRST LOOK! Theeeeey’re BAAAAaaaack! :-) @badboys,” Smith captioned the post, which was set to P. Diddy’s 2001 anthem, “Bad Boys for Life."

In the new installment, Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowery (Smith) and Detective Lieutenant Marcus Burnett ⁣butt heads with a new highly modernized police unit in Miami as a new violent enemy tests them, according to Variety.



A third Bad Boys film has been in various stages of pre-production for years. Keep in mind, it's been 16 years since the second film hit theaters. In 2014, Lawrence hesitantly confirmed that a new film was going to happen during a visit to Conan. However, it was another four years before the films’ stars could proudly announce that the film got the green light.



Smith shared the news from a beach in L.A., posting a video of himself and Lawrence excitedly declaring the third film is a go in November of last year.

“It’s official! Bad Boys is happening!” he shouted as Lawrence grinned ear to ear beside him in the video. Since the announcement, DJ Khaled, Joe Pantoliano and Vanessa Hudgens have joined the cast.



Bad Boys for Life arrives in theaters on Jan. 17, 2020.



