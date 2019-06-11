Jada Pinkett Smith will receive the Trailblazer Award at the upcoming 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The 47-year-old actress and philanthropist will be handed the award by herGirls Trip co-star, Tiffany Haddish, at the June 17 ceremony.

The award honors “game-changing creators with fresh and fearless voices in entertainment,” and last year’s recipient was actress Lena Waithe.



“Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout,” MTV’s general manager, Amy Doyle, said in a statement. “She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo and we are thrilled to present her with this year’s Trailblazer Award.”

Pinkett Smith’s career encompasses more than 20 films (including her breakthrough role in the 1996 comedy The Nutty Professor, and her part in the stripper hit Magic Mike XXL), television series like Gotham and her much-talked-about Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, which makes headlines regularly.

The awards ceremony will also feature performances by rising star Lizzo, as well as singer-songwriter Bazzi.



The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV

See more on Pinkett Smith and the awards show below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:



NEWS: 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominees Announced: Check Out the Complete List

NEWS: Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Her Views on Marriage to Will Smith After Facing Infidelity in Past Relationships

NEWS: Jada Pinkett Smith‎ Recalls 'Devastating' Feeling After Cheating in a Past Relationship

Related Gallery