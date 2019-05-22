The sensitive subjects on Red Table Talk are sometimes more than Will Smith can handle.

The 50-year-old actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, and he was asked about the hit Facebook Watch show starring his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, his daughter, 18-year-old Willow Smith and his mother-in-law, Adrienne Banfield-Jones. The three women often delve into extremely personal topics on Red Table Talk, such as marriage issues between Will and Jada, and most recently, discussing porn.

"No, I don't watch it," Smith joked on Tuesday. "They tellin' all our business!"

But on a more serious note, the Aladdin star praised the show.

"It's actually fantastic, the episodes I could bear," he noted. "And they sit down, and it's really wide open, raw conversation across the generations about a cornucopia of topics."

Host Jimmy Kimmel couldn't help but bring up Monday's episode, quipping, "Yeah, right. Even a pornocopia of topics, some people might say."

Smith was a good sport about it and laughed off the episode.

"Porn addiction I think was the topic," he replied. "Yeah, there was one of those. They all go into a blur, you know?"

When Kimmel asked him which was worse for him -- his wife, his daughter or his mother-in-law discussing porn -- Smith cracked, "It's all bad."

Smith himself appeared on Red Table Talk last October, where he candidly talked about marriage problems between him and 47-year-old Pinkett Smith, specifically, a period of time when he said he was "failing miserably" as a husband. ET later spoke to Pinkett Smith about the intense episode, and she revealed it was actually his idea to appear on the show. She also said he was able to be so open because he's at a time in his life where he's "healing."

"He's also kind of breaking down some of the constructs that he's built around himself, of who he is and who he's not, and all of those kinds of things," she shared. "I actually think this has been kind of him coming to the table. It's been kind of a release for him to not have to live up to this certain thing. ... And I'm proud of him."

ET recently spoke to Pinkett Smith at a celebration event for Red Table Talk in Los Angeles earlier this month, and she continued to note that her husband is currently in a great phase in his life.

"Well, what I'll say is it was really nice to see him, you know, him and Aladdin period, it just gave him this real freedom," she said. "He just had so much fun and I think that's what I really love. He's gotten really free. I'm so happy for him in this part of his life."

Watch the video below for more:

