Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith made it seem as if it was just the two of them at the Aladdin premiere.

The actor -- who plays the Genie in the live-action version -- and his lovely wife packed on the PDA while posing on the purple carpet at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday. The couple could not get their hands off each other, with Will non-stop kissing Jada and holding on tight to her.

The actor looked sharp in a patterned suit, which he told ET's Kevin Frazier at the event that it was "a little late-night Genie vibes. I was just feeling sexy by myself."

Meanwhile, Jada served us Genie vibes in a radiant royal blue two-piece that showed off her toned abs.

The pair was also accompanied by their kids, Trey Smith, Jaden Smith and Willow Smith. In a couple of family photos, Will even got protective of his daughter's mini-dress and jokingly covered her legs.

ET had previously caught up with Will in London while he was promoting the Disney film, where he also revealed how attractive his role as the blue wish-granting character made him feel.

"I was feeling sexy about myself as the genie," Smith said with a laugh about his entire look, including the shaved head and top knot. "I felt sexy about myself."

For more on Will as the genie, watch below. Aladdin arrives in theaters on Friday, May 24.

