Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about some challenging times in her previous relationships.

In a sneak peek clip of an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the 47-year-old actress reveals that she has been both unfaithful to a significant other and been cheated on herself. Though she's had some tumultuous romances in the past, Jada has been married to Will Smith for more than 20 years.

"I had a really interesting experience when I was younger," Jada tells her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and daughter, Willow Smith, in the clip. "I had two relationships before Will that were kind of serious to me... I got cheated on, which really broke my heart, and then I cheated on somebody that I really cared about."

"And I have to tell you, me cheating on someone was more devastating than me being cheated on," she continued. "It actually taught me to forgive when I got cheated on because I understood. And what I understood most was that it didn’t have anything to do with me."

While infidelity may seem an awkward topic to discuss with your mom and daughter, Red Table Talk has made it a point to tackle taboo subject matter every week. In fact, when ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the hosts last month, they discussed how nothing is off the table.

"I don't know if there's a topic that we say that we're never going to touch," Jada said.

"I think we kinda decided that we kinda want to stay away from politics and religion," Adrienne chimed in.

No matter the topic, for Jada, Red Table Talk is simply about having "real conversations."

"We're sharing our stories. We're sharing our experiences... We're just communing together," she said. "... It's a safe space for vulnerability."

The "Infidelity: Can Your Relationship Survive?" episode of Red Table Talk will be available in full on Monday, June 10, at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch.

