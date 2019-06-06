Jada Pinkett Smith is willing to admit that things got a little uncomfortable on a recent episode of Red Table Talk.

The 47-year-old actress stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday and opened up about the "TMI moment" that came during her Facebook Watch series. Jada co-hosts the show with her mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and her daughter, Willow Smith, and confessed that it did get awkward when the trio discussed pornography together.

"I must say that that particular show was a TMI moment," Jada said, before revealing that covering the topic was "a group decision."

"There were a lot of women, part of our production team and a lot of friends of ours, that have had problems with their mates in their relationships because of pornography," she said. "So we decided to tackle that issue at the red table. But, I must say, I learned a little bit too much about my mother and surely about my daughter. I was like, for the first time, I never thought that I, personally, would have a TMI moment at the red table and that was the show. I'm very inquisitive like that."

While it's not a conversation that many people have with their mother and daughter, Jada and Willow, 18, had actually already discussed pornography years ago.

"I remember when Willow was about 10 or 11 and she was on Tumblr and she was looking through her site. And she warned me ahead of time. She was like, 'Mom, whatever we come across, this has nothing to do with me.' And I'm like, 'OK, fine,'" Jada recalled. "And it was some of the most hardcore pornography, just going through her Tumblr page. And I'm like, 'Wow, wow, wow, what is that?!' And she's like, 'Mom, that's just part of it. OK? Don't focus on that. I'm getting to my page.' And so we had to have a discussion then."

Jada also marveled about how easily accessible pornography is these days because "we used to have to go to a seedy little spot and get tapes. Now you just have your phone."

When Jimmy asked if she had every visited one of those "seedy little" spots to rent a tape, she answered in the affirmative. "Unfortunately yes, Jimmy," she said with a laugh. "And I didn't rent, I bought them."

During the Red Table Talk episode, Jada said she had an "unhealthy relationship with porn" at a point in her life when she "was trying to practice abstinence."

"It was actually, like, filling, like, an emptiness. At least you think it is, but it's actually not," Jada explained, before delving into the affect porn has on sexual intimacy.

"Actually reading, like, some of the effects of pornography, like the idea that it gives you false expectations as far as sexual interactions, I can definitely see that with men," Jada said. "How a woman should always be willing and ready. She should be ready to have sex however he wants, in any position, anywhere, and you should enjoy it no matter what. And it shouldn't just be joy, but it should be exhilaration. In pornography you’re never tired. There's never a 'no,' so I can definitely see how that can create an unrealistic expectation."

Pornography is far from the last taboo topic Jada and her family plan to cover on the series. The actress told Jimmy that they are also planning to do a show on polyamory.

"This particular couple, or group, is two women and a man... but there's all different kinds of polyamorous couples," Jada said on JKL. "... It's a throuple that Willow was actually following on Instagram, that's how it all came to be. She became very curious about this whole polyamory thing."

As for whether Willow would potentialy enter into a polyamorous relationship, Jada said "possibly."

"I don't know," Jada admitted. "Listen, she's 18. Who the heck knows what's going to go down?"

Watch the video below for more on Red Table Talk.

