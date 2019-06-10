Get your popcorn ready... the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards are just a week away!

Ahead of the annual awards show (which airs Monday, June 17 on MTV), the network has announced the list of celebrities who will be taking the stage at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, to present the awards to this year's winners.

Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Jameela Jamil and Kiernan Shipka are all set to present, along with Kumail Nanjiani, Maude Apatow, Mj Rodriguez, Shameik Moore and Storm Reid.

MTV also revealed on Monday that Bazzi will be performing his hit song, "Paradise," joining Lizzo on the list of performers for this year's show.

Your faves @lizzo and @bazzi will be taking the #MTVAwards stage next MONDAY, June 17th on MTV! You don’t wanna miss this! 🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/moBLZVcxie — MTV (@MTV) June 10, 2019

Hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi, the MTV Movie & TV Awards kick off Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. As we patiently wait to see who takes home the golden popcorn in categories like Best Hero, Best Kiss and Most Meme-able Moment (see the full nominations list here!), click through the slideshow below for all the highlights from last year's red carpet:

