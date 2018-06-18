Tiffany Haddish's 7 Best Moments Hosting the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Tiffany Haddish pulled out all the stops at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

The Girls Trip star hosted the annual awards show, which aired Monday from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and entertained the audience from beginning to end with her hilarious jokes, epic parodies and gotta-see-it costume changes.

Now, ET's breaking down all her best moments from the show, which honored the best in film and TV with genderless categories.

1. The moment she brought up "Who Bit Beyoncé?" in a Black Panther-themed segment.

Haddish had us laughing right from the start, opening the show with a pre-taped video of herself in the fictional country of Wakanda, where she was joined by her Girls Trip co-stars, Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

There were plenty of noteworthy moments -- including a discussion about pay equality, a dance to TLC's "Waterfalls" and a transformation into a unicorn -- but none were greater than when she brought up Beyoncé's name yet again.

It all began when Haddish challenged Boseman to a "grapefruit" battle (if you don't know what this means, we highly suggest you watch Girls Trip to understand this hilarious reference), in which she screamed, "Well, I am Tiffany Haddish and I know who bit Beyoncé!"

She's referencing, of course, her candid interview with GQ in March, in which she claimed an actress bit Beyoncé in the face at a party. After the interview was published, #WhoBitBeyonce become a popular topic on Twitter, as fans and celebs like Chrissy Teigen tried to figure out whom she was referring to in the piece. After much speculation, Haddish confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month that she was talking about Sanaa Lathan.

2. When she transformed into pregnant Cardi B.

Okurrr! Haddish kicked off the first performance of the night by rapping to her own version of the Bronx, New York, native's hit song, "Bodak Yellow."

While the updated lyrics were funny enough, Haddish took the humor one step further by wearing a replica of the white dress Cardi B wore when she revealed she was pregnant during a performance of "Be Careful" on Saturday Night Live in April.

About midway through the song, Haddish called out Michael B. Jordan, joking that he could get a girl pregnant by just looking into her eyes. After staring at him for a few seconds, a fake baby bump magically appeared under Haddish's dress.

In case you missed the original SNL performance by Cardi B, watch below:

3. When she came out rocking her infamous Alexander McQueen dress... again!

Why buy a new, expensive dress to host an awards show when you can just recycle an old one? As expected, Haddish re-wore her signature white Alexander McQueen gown that has recently become famous due to all the times she's worn it in public.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The dress made its debut at the Los Angeles premiere of Girls Trip on July 13, 2017. Haddish also wore it while hosting Saturday Night Live on Nov. 11, 2017, and while presenting at the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018.

"I should be able to wear what I want, when I want, however many times I want, as long as I Febreze it," Haddish joked during her SNL monologue. "My whole team told me, 'Tiffany, you cannot wear that dress on SNL. You already wore it. It's taboo to wear it twice.' And I said, 'I don't give a dang about no taboo. I spent a lot of money on this dress. This dress cost way more than my mortgage.'"

"This is a $4,000 dress! I'm gonna wear this dress multiple times," she added. "You might see this dress in two sketches tonight. If someone invites me to a ball or a bat mitzvah, guess what I'm wearing to it? This Alexander McQueen."

Getty Images

4. Hitting on Adam Driver in a Star Wars: The Last Jedi parody video.

If you're a Star Wars fan, then you've probably seen all the "#KyloRenChallenge" memes that circulated after Adam Driver appeared shirtless with highwaisted pants while portraying Kylo Ren in The Last Jedi. Naturally, Haddish poked fun at the film and the meme during the awards show, placing herself into that exact scene.

"Why is the Force connecting us?" Driver asks, to which Haddish responds, "I don't know, but I ain't mad at it."

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Swooning over Driver's rock-hard bod, she then says, "I can see your lungs... I can't even look at it. Don't do this, Tiffany, you got a show to host."

"I'm gonna take my shirt off, but only so you feel more comfortable," she adds, removing her clothes.

But everything changes when Daisy Ridley (Rey) appears onscreen. "Do you have a girlfriend?" a jealous Haddish jokes to Driver. "Who dis b***h?!"

5. Slaying the fashion game in a "cheaper" version of Jennifer Lopez's iconic GRAMMYs dress.

"Give it up for my beautiful dress that I stole from J.Lo," Haddish exclaimed at one point during the show, as she came out dressed in a plunging green gown.

The dress looked incredibly similar to the exotic, silk chiffon Versace dress Lopez wore to the 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in February 2000 (though Haddish admitted hers was much more affordable).

Getty Images

6. The moment she won Best Comedic Performance.

Up against Jack Black (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek), Kate McKinnon (SNL) and Amy Schumer (I Feel Pretty), Haddish nabbed the Golden Popcorn for her hilarious performance as Dina in Girls Trip.

She accepted the award in a white robe, telling the audience she wasn't prepared to win and that she was in the middle of an outfit change for her next segment.

7. When she perfectly channeled Meghan Markle's royal wedding day look.

Last but not least, Haddish received quite the round of applause when she returned to the stage, dressed as the Duchess of Sussex.

The comedian wore a dress and tiara that were nearly identical to the glamorous pieces Markle donned when she said "I do" to Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, England, last month.

"Meghan isn't the only one who looks good in a dress," the Los Angeles native joked. "She from my hood, we have to represent."

Owen Humphries - WPA Pool/Getty Images

See the full list of this year's winners here, and watch the video below to hear how Haddish was feeling when ET caught up with her earlier this month ahead of her hosting gig.

