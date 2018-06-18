MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List

The winners of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards are officially in!

Hosted by Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, the annual awards show aired Monday on MTV from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Honoring the best in TV and film, Black Panther and Stranger Things won big, after receiving the most amount of nominations this year. From Best Villain to Best On-Screen Team, ET's breaking down all the actors, actresses, TV shows and movies that took home the prestigious Golden Popcorn.

See the full list below:

BEST MUSICAL MOMENT

"Freedom" -- Blackish

Timothée Chalamet Crying -- Call Me By Your Name

"Bad B*tches" Dance Battle -- Girls Trip

"I Wanna Dance With Somebody" -- Love, Simon

"A Night We'll Never Forget" -- Riverdale

"Every Breath You Take" -- Stranger Things **WINNER**

"Rewrite the Stars" -- The Greatest Showman

"Landslide" -- This Is Us

SCENE STEALER

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale **WINNER**

Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things **WINNER**

BEST HERO

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther **WINNER**

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST KISS

Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael) – Jane the Virgin

Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram) – Love, Simon **WINNER**

Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade) – Ready Player One

KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica) – Riverdale

Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip **WINNER**

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

BEST REALITY SERIES OR FRANCHISE

Love & Hip Hop

The Real Housewives

Keeping Up WIth the Kardashians **WINNER**

Vanderpump Rules

RuPaul's Drag Race

BEST VILLAIN

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther **WINNER**

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT

BEST FIGHT

Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter) – Atomic Blonde

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight) – Avengers: Infinity War

Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku) – Black Panther

Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor) – Thor: Ragnarok

Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers – Wonder Woman **WINNER**

BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike) – IT

Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane) – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech) – Ready Player One

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max) – Stranger Things

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae – Insecure

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

BEST SHOW

13 Reasons Why

Game of Thrones

grown-ish

Riverdale

Stranger Things

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY



Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story



Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated



Gaga: Five Foot Two



Jay-Z's "Footnotes for 4:44"



The Defiant Ones

BEST MOVIE

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Girls Trip

IT

Wonder Woman

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Rocks Cornrows & Crop Top at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Millie Bobby Brown Forced to Skip MTV Movie & TV Awards After Splitting Kneecap

2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to Watch, Who's Hosting and More!

Related Gallery