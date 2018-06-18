MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: The Complete Winners List
The winners of the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards are officially in!
Hosted by Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, the annual awards show aired Monday on MTV from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Honoring the best in TV and film, Black Panther and Stranger Things won big, after receiving the most amount of nominations this year. From Best Villain to Best On-Screen Team, ET's breaking down all the actors, actresses, TV shows and movies that took home the prestigious Golden Popcorn.
See the full list below:
BEST MUSICAL MOMENT
"Freedom" -- Blackish
Timothée Chalamet Crying -- Call Me By Your Name
"Bad B*tches" Dance Battle -- Girls Trip
"I Wanna Dance With Somebody" -- Love, Simon
"A Night We'll Never Forget" -- Riverdale
"Every Breath You Take" -- Stranger Things **WINNER**
"Rewrite the Stars" -- The Greatest Showman
"Landslide" -- This Is Us
SCENE STEALER
Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip
Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things
Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale **WINNER**
Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT
Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror
Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things **WINNER**
BEST HERO
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther **WINNER**
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash
Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
BEST KISS
Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael) – Jane the Virgin
Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram) – Love, Simon **WINNER**
Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade) – Ready Player One
KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica) – Riverdale
Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip **WINNER**
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon – SNL
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
BEST REALITY SERIES OR FRANCHISE
Love & Hip Hop
The Real Housewives
Keeping Up WIth the Kardashians **WINNER**
Vanderpump Rules
RuPaul's Drag Race
BEST VILLAIN
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War
Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther **WINNER**
Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion
Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT
BEST FIGHT
Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter) – Atomic Blonde
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight) – Avengers: Infinity War
Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku) – Black Panther
Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor) – Thor: Ragnarok
Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers – Wonder Woman **WINNER**
BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM
Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther
Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike) – IT
Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane) – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech) – Ready Player One
Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max) – Stranger Things
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae – Insecure
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
BEST SHOW
13 Reasons Why
Game of Thrones
grown-ish
Riverdale
Stranger Things
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated
Gaga: Five Foot Two
Jay-Z's "Footnotes for 4:44"
The Defiant Ones
BEST MOVIE
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Girls Trip
IT
Wonder Woman
RELATED CONTENT:
Kim Kardashian Rocks Cornrows & Crop Top at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Millie Bobby Brown Forced to Skip MTV Movie & TV Awards After Splitting Kneecap
2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to Watch, Who's Hosting and More!