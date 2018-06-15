2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to Watch, Who's Hosting and More!

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards are almost here!

The show kicks off Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, but airs two days later, on Monday, June 18. In anticipation of the big event, ET's gathered all the info you need to know, from how to watch the show to who's expected to win big.

ET's Red Carpet Coverage: You can catch all of ET's fashion coverage right here on ETonline.com, on Twitter (@etnow) and Instagram (@entertainmenttonight). Check back in on Sunday for our red carpet interviews, and watch ET on Monday, where we'll recap all of the best post-show highlights.

What Time Does the Show Start?: The telecast airs Monday, June 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV. Before the show, Riverdale's Ashleigh Murray and Vanessa Morgan will host the Awards Watch Party Live on MTV's Facebook page, where they'll offer a behind-the-scenes look at the event and prizes, among other interactive features.

Who's Hosting?: Tiffany Haddish was tapped to host the show in February, making her the first black woman to host the awards show since it began as the MTV Movie Awards in 1992. The last woman to host the show was Amy Schumer in 2015. Haddish herself is up for two awards: Best Comedic Performance and Scene Stealer.

When Did TV Categories Join the Show?: That big change happened last year, along with a rebrand that nixed gendered categories in favor of gender neutral ones. Also joining the show were new categories like Tearjerker and Best Musical Moment.

Who's Presenting?: Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Zendaya, Common, Gina Rodriguez and more.

Who's Performing?: Nick Jonas and producer Mustard are set to take the stage, as well as Chloe x Halle.

Notable Nominations: Black Panther leads on the movie side with seven nods, while Stranger Things comes in big for TV with six. Other big shows like 13 Reasons Why and Riverdale received multiple nominations, so be on the lookout for those wins. See the full list of nominations here.

Big Awards: Chris Pratt is set to be honored with the Generation Award for his contributions to film and television. Though just 38 years old, Pratt has proven himself both a TV and movie star, with roles in Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy and Parks and Recreation, among others.

Lena Waithe, meanwhile, will be presented with the Trailblazer Award for her groundbreaking contributions both on and off screen. "Lena is shaking up Hollywood and breaking cultural boundaries through her innovative and authentic storytelling," said Amy Doyle, general manager at MTV, VH1 and Logo. "Her unwavering passion for equality and inclusion make her the perfect recipient for this year’s Trailblazer Award."

