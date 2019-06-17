Who knew there would be so much cute kiss banter at the MTV Movie & TV Awards?

It all started when Ross Lynch, Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina took the stage at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, to present the award for Best Kiss.

Before reading the list of nominees, the trio joked about being good kissers themselves. Leatherwood then put Shipka on the spot, asking her to reveal once and for all for Sabrina fans who's the better kisser -- him or Lynch!

"I don't think that's a fair thing to answer in front of an audience of people," said Shipka, who locked lips with both Leatherwood and Lynch while filming scenes for the popular Netflix series.

The guys began to tease Shipka, telling their co-star that she needed to give the people what they want. Naturally, she caved.

"OK hear me out. It just wouldn't be fair to Ross...," said Shipka, taking a long, dragged-out pause. "For everyone to know what a great kisser he is."

Your favorite #CAOS love triangle @kiernanshipka, @RossLynch, & @gtleatherwood presented Best Kiss at the #MTVAwards and Gavin asked the question we all really wanna know... 👀💋



And just when the crowd thought the moment couldn't get any better, the three then announced Noah Centineo and Lana Condor as Best Kiss winners, for their steamy lip-lock as Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean in Netflix's beloved To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

"About a year and a half ago, we made this little movie and we had no idea what was going to happen," Condor exclaimed during her joint speech with Centineo. "And so all of this is because of you guys and the fans for supporting the movie and loving it as much as we did, so thank you so much."

Centineo then stole the show when he chimed in, saying, "Thanks to Lana's lips, right?" The cute response received a ton of applause and cheers from the crowd, who all seemed to be excited to be in the presence of "the internet's boyfriend."

Condor then, added. "I just wanted to say thank you to Noah for being an amazing partner, and also -- kiss who you want to kiss, love who you want to love and don't let anyone tell you otherwise."

Last November, Centineo stopped by ET to discuss his new heartthrob status, while also revealing his thoughts about The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cast crushing on him. Shipka previously revealed to ET that Centineo was her celeb crush, exclaiming, "I'm all yours! Slide into those DMs."

"That's wild," he responded. "In the past, I've been very fortunate to meet and date and fall in love. It's out there, man!"

